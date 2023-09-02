2023 Charleston Distance Run and Walk

The course started at the West Virginia State Capitol Building on Kanawha Boulevard E. and concluded at Laidley Field on a rubber racetrack. (WSAZ)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Distance Run was held Saturday morning in Downtown Charleston.

Runners got to take part in the annual 15-mile race, along with a 5k run, a 5k walk, and a three-person 15-mile relay.

America’s 15-mile race is a scenic but challenging course, starting at the State Capitol Building, taking runners through downtown Charleston, through hillside neighborhoods, and along Charlreston’s riverfront.

This is the 50th Anniversary of the event, which started in 1973.

According to their website, there weren’t many marathons and only a few marathons in 1973.

It is the only 15-mile race in America.

