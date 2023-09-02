Cats beat Ball State

Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats scored most of their points in the second and third quarters to beat Ball State 44-14 Saturday afternoon in Lexington. The Cats scored 34 points in those 30 minutes as they get their first win of the 2023 season. New quarterback Devin Leary was 18/31 for 241 yards with Dane Key catching 96 of that total. The big play of the game was a third quarter 99 kickoff return for a touchdown by Barion Brown that made the score out of reach. Ray Davis ran for 112 yards and two scores for UK.

The Kentucky defense held Ball State to just 72 yards rushing for an average of 1.8 per carry. Kentucky is home to Eastern Kentucky on September 9th and the game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. at Kroger Field.

