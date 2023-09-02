Elderly man dies in mowing accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Friday in a riding lawnmower accident in Sissonville, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe it happened around 2 p.m., but the victim wasn’t discovered until several hours later. He was found by a neighbor.

Deputies say the incident occurred along Mountain Spring Lane.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

