Elderly man dies in mowing accident

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Friday in a riding lawnmower accident in Sissonville, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe it happened around 2 p.m., but the victim wasn’t discovered until several hours later. He was found by a neighbor.

Deputies say the incident occurred along Mountain Spring Lane.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

