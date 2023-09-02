Firefighters battling structure fire

Firefighters battled a structure fire in the 900 block of 14th Street on Saturday.
Firefighters battled a structure fire in the 900 block of 14th Street on Saturday.(Hunter Ellison)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of 14 Street, according to 911 dispatchers.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the roadway.

Firefighters said the building was vacant.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the 14th Street.
Heavy smoke could be seen from the 14th Street.(Hunter Ellison)

First responders have closed 14th Street as firefighters work to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

