Firefighters battling structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia.

The fire was reported in the 900 block of 14 Street, according to 911 dispatchers.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the roadway.

Firefighters said the building was vacant.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the 14th Street.

First responders have closed 14th Street as firefighters work to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

