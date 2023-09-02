Friday night flashing lights at Boyd County

At Boyd County High School home football games, it's part electric lightshow.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After every Lions score, the stadium lights flash on and off.

The simple yet effective celebration gets the home crowd that much more fired up.

In fact, WSAZ likes the idea so much, we’re considering adapting it and start turning the studio lights on and off whenever Tony gets the forecast right.

