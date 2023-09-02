Missing teen believed to be in danger

West Virginia State Police are searching for 13-year-old Michael Cheek. He was last seen on Wednesday, August 30 in Ripley, West Virginia.(West Virginia State Police)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An investigation is underway for a missing West Virginia teen believed to be in danger.

West Virginia State Police are searching for 13-year-old Michael. B. Cheek.

He was last seen on Wednesday, August 30 in Ripley.

Troopers said Cheek is believed to be with biological father, Michael A. Cheek, who does not have guardianship.

The teen is believed to be in danger and unable to receive medical care due to neither parent having legal custody, according to investigators.

Troopers believe Cheek’s father is driving a 2017, Ford Fusion, maroon in color with a Georgia license plate YJG486.

Police said they could possibly be in the Roane, Jackson, or Kanawha County areas.

If anyone has any information as to their location, please contact the West Virginia State Police Spencer Detachment at 304-927-0950.

