Ohio gets 1st win of 2023

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats used a 14 point second quarter to get their first win of 2023 by a final of 27-10 over Long Island University. Ohio was still without the services of quarterback Kurtis Rourke and backups Parker Navarro and CJ Harris combined for 104 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The Bobcat ground attack amassed 199 yards with Sieh Bangura rushing for 107 on 19 carries.

Ohio is now 1-1 and play at Florida Atlantic next Saturday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

