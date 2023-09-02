Ohio gets 1st win of 2023

Bobcats will receive automatic berth in NCAA Tournament
Bobcats will receive automatic berth in NCAA Tournament(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats used a 14 point second quarter to get their first win of 2023 by a final of 27-10 over Long Island University. Ohio was still without the services of quarterback Kurtis Rourke and backups Parker Navarro and CJ Harris combined for 104 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The Bobcat ground attack amassed 199 yards with Sieh Bangura rushing for 107 on 19 carries.

Ohio is now 1-1 and play at Florida Atlantic next Saturday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Elderly man dies in mowing accident
West Virginia State Police are searching for 13-year-old Michael Cheek. He was last seen on...
Missing teen believed to be in danger
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Pedestrian killed in crash identified
2 motorcyle riders seriously injured after pursuit
2 motorcycle riders seriously injured after pursuit
Crash reported along I-64

Latest News

At Boyd County High School home football games, it's part electric lightshow.
Friday night flashing lights at Boyd County
Play of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
Play of the Week | Ironton Tigers
Student Section of the Week - Winfield High School
Band of the Week - Jackson High School