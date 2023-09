HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A road is closed in Huntington as firefighters battle a fire.

Huntington Fire Department responded to a set of rail ties on fire around 7:15 p.m.

The road is closed at the 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue intersection while crews work to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

