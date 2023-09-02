Temperatures heat up this Labor Day Weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite a taste of fall just a couple days ago, the summery feel returns for the holiday weekend as temperatures heat up. At least this comes with dry weather and tolerable humidity levels. The heat peaks for the middle of next week before showers and storms creep back in by the end of the week, knocking temperatures down.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog is being seen in river valleys.

Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures climb to the upper 80s.

Saturday night remains mainly clear and calm with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Sunday through Wednesday see continued sunshine and dry conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

By Thursday and Friday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures level out near 90 degrees on Thursday but only reach the mid 80s by Friday.

