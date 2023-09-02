‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing

The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Arm Drop Revival 2023 kicked off Friday, celebrating two days of racing and bonding in honor of the man who once filled the Combs Airport area with cars.

The Kent Rose Foundation brought car enthusiasts to the area for drag racing, car showing, big wheel riding, and more, with all proceeds going to the foundation in memory of the Arm Drop Man, Kent Rose.

When Rose died in 2016, he was planning a drag racing event from his hospital bed, hoping to benefit charities in the area. Though he didn’t make it to see the show he worked on fill the airport space, seven years later it became a reality.

“And, although most of us around him was focused on helping him survive cancer, he had one specific goal,” said his widow, Gina Rose.

Thousands of racers and families poured in to take part in the event Friday and Saturday, supporting Rose’s legacy.

“I wanted this for Kent because Kent wanted it for the community,” said Gina. “This was literally his dying wish.”

The event included music, vendors, food, and more. Gina said it was incredible to see the support coming from the entire community.

To heighten the special event, awards were created in Kent’s likeness, paying homage to the sought after Wally awards.

She said, though everyone kept saying how proud he would be of her for the event, he was the one who planned the whole thing- down to the music- and she was blessed to help it come to life.

