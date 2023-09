HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Cabell 911 emergency dispatchers.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street in Huntington.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

