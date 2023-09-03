Heat continues through middle of week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures for many locations spiked to the 90-degree mark Saturday afternoon with only scattered cloud cover to temporarily block the still-scorching September sun. Much of the same is expected through Wednesday as a heat ridge remains parked over the region. By Thursday, the ridge breaks down allowing rain chances and more seasonable temperatures to return. Following a cold front on Friday, rain should clear the area in time for the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening sees a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling to the low 70s by midnight.

Saturday night remains mainly clear and calm with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Sunday through Wednesday are characterized by continued sunshine and dry conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the bunch.

By Thursday and Friday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures level out near 90 degrees on Thursday but only reach the mid 80s by Friday.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions return on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.