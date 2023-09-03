Herd wins dog fight against Great Danes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Univeristy Thundering Herd got into a dog fight with the Albany Great Danes and escaped with a 21-17 win Saturday night at Edwards Stadium. The Herd scored all of their points in the second half with a receiving touchdown by Chuck Montgomery and two rushing scores by Rasheen Ali. Cam Fancher threw for 268 yards passing and a touchdown.

The only touchdowns the Marshall defense allowed was two in the third quarter and gave up only 106 yards rushing to Albany.

Here’s the highlights and post-game reaction as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday night. Marshall travels to East Carolina next weekend.

