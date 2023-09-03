Pedestrian hit and killed

(Source: MGN)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cross Lanes, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man was struck and killed by a car overnight.

Deputies say it happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Goff Mountain Road. When they arrived, they found that 41-year-old James Richardson of Cross lanes had been hit by a car while he was crossing the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, as evidence suggests both the victim and the driver may have been under the influence. Toxicology will be analyzed by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office and the West Virginia State Police Toxicology Lab.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies ask anyone with more information or video of the crash to contact Deputy J.W. Cochran at 304-357-0169.

