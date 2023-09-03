Persistent weather pattern continues through Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Persistence” has definitely been the theme of the weather these past few days: clear and comfortable mornings with patchy fog are followed by mostly sunny but hot afternoons. This pattern continues through Wednesday, then a change is in store on Thursday and Friday as moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front. Once that front passes on Friday, conditions look to improve for the weekend with more seasonable temperatures, although a second cold front may scare up an isolated shower or two.

Sunday evening sees a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling to the low 70s by midnight.

Sunday night remains mainly clear and calm with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Monday through Wednesday are characterized by continued sunshine and dry conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the bunch.

By Thursday and Friday, scattered showers and storms return to the forecast under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s both days.

Mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions return on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. However, there may be a couple showers that pop in the afternoons both days. Even so, these would be isolated at best.

