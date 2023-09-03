Portsmouth River Days Parade
America’s more unique holiday celebrations
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -For 60 years now, Portsmouth Ohio has celebrated the great American workforce with a grand parade. It’s part of the holiday weekend festival known as River Days. Tony Cavalier wandered the parade route from Spartan Stadium to the Roy Rogers Esplanade for the best sounds and sights of a truly unique American gathering!
