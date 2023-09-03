Portsmouth River Days Parade

America’s more unique holiday celebrations
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -For 60 years now, Portsmouth Ohio has celebrated the great American workforce with a grand parade. It’s part of the holiday weekend festival known as River Days. Tony Cavalier wandered the parade route from Spartan Stadium to the Roy Rogers Esplanade for the best sounds and sights of a truly unique American gathering!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police are searching for 13-year-old Michael Cheek. He was last seen on...
Missing teen found by troopers
Police Lights
Elderly man dies in mowing accident
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Pedestrian killed in crash identified
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
2 motorcyle riders seriously injured after pursuit
2 motorcycle riders seriously injured after pursuit

Latest News

All American Labor Day tradition
River Days Parade
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 2
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 2
charleston volleyball
Preparations underway for international volleyball championship
Mountaineers celebrate missed FG from Penn St. - WDTV Sports
WVU falls to Nittany Lions