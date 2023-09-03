Preparations underway for international volleyball championship

International teams will be competing in West Virginia
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Charleston will host the 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Volleyball Championship this fall, featuring teams from countries across the world.

The championship, presented by USA volleyball, will take place Sept. 5-10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The U.S. men’s volleyball team will be hosting teams 8 different countries: Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago. It will be Team USA’s last event in the U.S. before they head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics games.

On Saturday, preparations are underway to build the court.

These teams competing in the championship will receive points toward their world ranking which helps to determine who qualifies for th4e 2024 Olympic games.

Team USA is a three-time gold medalist team, featuring nationally recognized athletes.

Patrick Leahy, the general manager at the convention center, said they expect to see boost in the local economy as a result of the championship.

This is the first time the championship has been held in the U.S. since 2017. It will include 4 matches a day, with the quarterfinals on Sept. 8.

