Temporary bridge closure for St. Albans and Nitro for fireworks display

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Dick Henderson Bridge to temporarily close for Labor Day fireworks.
Dick Henderson Bridge to temporarily close for Labor Day fireworks.(MGN)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The cities of Nitro and St. Albans are co-hosting a firework display in honor of Labor Day.

The Dick Henderson Bridge, which connects St. Albans and Nitro, will temporarily close Sunday evening for Labor Day Fireworks.

The bridge will close from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to become a pedestrian-only zone for viewers to have an unobstructed view of the fireworks display.

This location allows spectators from both cities to enjoy optimal viewing from various riverfront vantage points.

The fireworks are to be launched at 9:30 p.m. from Roadside Park in St. Albans.

The lower Roadside Park will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during this time.

'Leah's Legacy' event organized to support memorial scholarship
‘Leah’s Legacy’ event organized to support memorial scholarship

