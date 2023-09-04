100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
(Source: MGN)
Pedestrian hit and killed
The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. to dispatchers.
Road closed due to fire
One hurt in shooting
West Virginia State Police are searching for 13-year-old Michael Cheek. He was last seen on...
Missing teen found by troopers

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
In this May 2023 photo provided by NASA, clockwise from bottom, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen,...
Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal....
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
Huntington Mayor says he plans to file to run for Governor of W.Va.