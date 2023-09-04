Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Monday, the 56th Catlettsburg Labor Day parade stepped off in Kentucky.

The parade included law enforcement, marching bands, gymnastics teams, pageant winners, and so much more for parade goers to enjoy. The streets were not just lined with parade goers, but with food trucks, local businesses, and vendors to help keep stomachs and hearts full.

Music kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m. with David Willis.

At 7:30 p.m. Dailey and Vincent take the stage, followed by Lonestar at 9:15 p.m.

Concerts will be happening on Monday at 26th and Broadway in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Concerts will take place at 26th and Broadway in Catlettsburg, Ky.

