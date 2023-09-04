First Warning Forecast | Heat continues, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As high pressure continues to sit to the south-southeast of the forecast area, southerly winds will continue pushing in higher temperatures, allowing the heat to peak for the day today. Middle 90s will be the standard over much of the area for the day on Tuesday. As an area of low pressure tracks closer to the area, moisture will continue to increase, allowing for increased cloud coverage for the afternoon on Tuesday.

This increased moisture will eventually lead to the development of showers and storms for the day on Wednesday. Gusty storms could develop out of this as well, although widespread severe weather is not likely. Still, it’ll be a good idea to keep an eye to the sky and watch for the potential of rainy activity while out and about tomorrow afternoon.

The cold front itself will then look to sweep through the area overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As this occurs, scattered showers will look to continue, with the best chances of showers and storms on Thursday coming over eastern portions of the overall forecast area, where frontal passage hasn’t occurred yet. Shower chances will decrease as we get deeper into the afternoon, and the further west you get.

With the cold front having swept through, things will becoming a lot better in terms of temperatures heading into Friday. Highs should be expected to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s for much of the weekend; however, with low pressure and moisture lingering throughout this time, scattered pop-up showers will be common not only Friday, but also Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t let this deter you from outdoor plans though. Rain will be very hit or miss, and a lot of us will be having plenty of dry time for much of the weekend. That said, get out and enjoy the nice weather!

