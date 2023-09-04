Motorcyclist killed in crash

(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - On September 3, 2023, the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Morehead was contacted by the Powell County Dispatch for assistance with a fatal crash.

The crash happened on KY 9009 near mile-marker 30, officials say.

Troopers determined that Randy Howell from Pikeville, KY was traveling west on KY 9009, operating a motorcycle when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn.

Another motorcyclist traveling west on KY 9009 also lost control and overturned his bike while attempting to avoid the crash.

That motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, while Randy Howell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Powell County Coroner.

