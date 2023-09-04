Safety concerns mounting after shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Huntington are expressing safety concerns following a shooting Sunday morning.

Chris Gibson has lived in the area a little under a year and is starting up at Marshall soon.

“The most concerning thing for me are... the shootings because growing up in Chicago and having to be around all that all the time. Moving to another city... it’s one of my worries like maybe one of my friends are next,” Gibson said.

Gage Adamas is also a resident and echoes his concerns.

“I’ve seen a lot of different crimes between the riverfront of people being attacked at the riverfront... a lot of drugs. I feel like a lot of hate crimes here.”

Gage says hearing about shootings in the area are not uncommon.

The investigation into Sunday morning’s shooting is under investigation by the Huntington Police Department.

