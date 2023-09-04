Two more hot days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fortunately, the Labor Day Weekend stayed dry, but the trade-off was the lingering summertime heat. Temperatures peak in the mid 90s on Tuesday then begin dropping into the upcoming weekend as a pattern change brings more seasonable weather back into the picture. This does come with a return of rain chances, although they looked to be scattered at best.

Monday evening sees a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling to the mid 70s by midnight.

Monday night remains mainly clear and calm with patchy fog. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Humidity increases a touch as well, so it may feel more like the upper 90s during the hottest part of the day.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky. Most locations stay dry, but a couple showers may creep in across Ohio and eastern Kentucky. High temperatures top out around 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely to pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lingering scattered showers Thursday afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s on Thursday.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the afternoons. High temperatures rise to the low 80s each day.

By Monday, mostly sunny and dry conditions return with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

