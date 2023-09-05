Assistant Football Coach and former Portsmouth Mayor recovering after injury along sideline

Assistant football coach and former Portsmouth mayor recovering after injury along sideline
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A prominent figure in Portsmouth is recovering in the hospital after suffering an injury during a football game last Friday night. David Malone is an assistant coach for the Portsmouth Trojan football team and the former mayor of Portsmouth. He has been on Head Coach Bruce Kalb’s coaching staff for the last six years.

“All six years, he has been on the sidelines with me on Friday nights and throughout the week at practice,” said Coach Kalb.

During Friday night’s game between Portsmouth and Greenup County high schools, Malone got caught up in a collision along the sideline. He suffered a neck injury that required him to be taken to the hospital.

“Here Dave was, as the play was moving out of bounds, moving others out of the way,” said Coach Kalb. “It’s an accident, but it happens and it’s scary.”

Malone later underwent surgery and Coach Kalb was able to visit with him during the weekend. There has been an outpouring of support for Malone from the Trojan and city of Portsmouth community. Coach Kalb says his presence has been missed at practice and will be missed until he is able to return.

“To see him and just be able to have a conversation with him, with everything he’s been through with surgery and everything, and just to see him in good spirits. It was comforting for us to say, OK, he’s got a road to recovery. But you know what? I know Dave and he’ll attack it with every bit of fiber of his being, because that’s just the man he is,” said Coach Kalb.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash
Gregory Broce was charged with assault, brandishing and burglary, while Anthony Woodrum was...
2 men arrested after shots-fired incident in Huntington
(Source: MGN)
Pedestrian hit and killed
Name released following fatal ATV crash
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Drivers face new detour on Hal Greer Boulevard
Drivers face new detour on Hal Greer Boulevard
Assistant football coach and former Portsmouth mayor recovering after injury along sideline
Assistant football coach and former Portsmouth mayor recovering after injury along sideline
New machines diagnose eye disease with artificial intelligence
New machines diagnose eye disease with artificial intelligence
First Warning Forecast