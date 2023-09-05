Assistant football coach and former Portsmouth mayor recovering after injury along sideline

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A prominent figure in Portsmouth is recovering in the hospital after suffering an injury during a football game last Friday night. David Malone is an assistant coach for the Portsmouth Trojan football team and the former mayor of Portsmouth. He has been on Head Coach Bruce Kalb’s coaching staff for the last six years.

“All six years, he has been on the sidelines with me on Friday nights and throughout the week at practice,” said Coach Kalb.

During Friday night’s game between Portsmouth and Greenup County high schools, Malone got caught up in a collision along the sideline. He suffered a neck injury that required him to be taken to the hospital.

“Here Dave was, as the play was moving out of bounds, moving others out of the way,” said Coach Kalb. “It’s an accident, but it happens and it’s scary.”

Malone later underwent surgery and Coach Kalb was able to visit with him during the weekend. There has been an outpouring of support for Malone from the Trojan and city of Portsmouth community. Coach Kalb says his presence has been missed at practice and will be missed until he is able to return.

“To see him and just be able to have a conversation with him, with everything he’s been through with surgery and everything, and just to see him in good spirits. It was comforting for us to say, OK, he’s got a road to recovery. But you know what? I know Dave and he’ll attack it with every bit of fiber of his being, because that’s just the man he is,” said Coach Kalb.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.