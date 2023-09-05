Car fire spreads, causes power line to fall on vehicles

Officials confirmed five to seven cars were on fire.
Dispatchers say the fire happened in a parking lot behind the employee parking garage at CAM
Dispatchers say the fire happened in a parking lot behind the employee parking garage at CAM(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several vehicles and power lines caught fire on Tuesday morning in a parking lot near CAMC Memorial Hospital, 911 dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers say the fire happened in a parking lot behind the employee parking garage at CAMC.

Officials confirmed five to seven cars were on fire.

All hot spots have been put out, officials say.

When first responders arrived, power lines were on top of cars.

Dispatchers say emergency crews believe the car fire reached the power line above the vehicle and that caused the power line to drop.

Crews do not know if flames spread to other vehicles before the power line dropped.

No injuries were reported, but a power outage is now impacting homes and businesses near CAMC.

The power outage is also impacting Charleston Area Medical Center.

CAMC posted the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“Memorial Hospital campus is currently on diversion due to a campus wide power outage.  All procedures are on hold at this time.  All patients with non-emergency (outpatient) visits, including imaging services, are cancelled.  We will contact you to reschedule.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Broce was charged with assault, brandishing and burglary, while Anthony Woodrum was...
2 men arrested after shots-fired incident in Huntington
Motorcyclist killed in crash
(Source: MGN)
Pedestrian hit and killed
One hurt in shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

'The Book Women' with Alchemy Theatre Troupe
‘The Book Women’ with Alchemy Theatre Troupe
State Police searching for vehicle involved in deadly road rage incident
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on First Look at Four
Mountaineer Challenge Academy on First Look at Four
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems