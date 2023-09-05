Former Charleston Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Another officer also placed on leave
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Charleston Police Department.

Hunt, who has remained on the force as a lieutenant, has been under internal investigation by the Charleston Police Department’s Professional Standards Division. That investigation was launched just weeks ago.

According to CPD, Hunt’s leave is related to that investigation.

The department also said Sgt. Richie Basford, who is Chief of Detectives, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

CPD released this statement:

“As is standard practice for an internal PSD investigation, Sgt. Richie Basford and Lt. Tyke Hunt have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. As this is an active investigation, we cannot comment on any details of the investigation.”

After Hunt stepped down as chief earlier this summer, Scott Dempsey was named interim chief of the Charleston Police Department.

