Herd soccer wins player of the week award again

Marco Silva scored three times for Marshall in the win.
Marco Silva scored three times for Marshall in the win.(WSAZ)
By Marshall Sports Information
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Sophomore Marshall men’s soccer student-athlete Marco Silva was named the first Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. This is the first weekly honor of Silva’s collegiate career.

The Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, native had quite the contest against Wright State on August 28. In the contest, Silva tallied his first-career goal, assist and hat trick, all in the first half of play. Silva’s goals came in the 19th, 27th, and 36th minutes with his coming on a goal scored by Matthew Bell in the 26th minute.

Silva’s three goals this season rank in a tie for ninth with seven points ranking in a tie for 10th in the country.

No. 5 Marshall is in action tonight at 6 p.m. at No. 8 Pitt in Pittsburgh tonight on the ACC Network.

