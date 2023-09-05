Kanawha County begins debris removal process

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One week removed from devastating flash flooding, neighbors are saying goodbye to ruined belongings.

Curbside flood debris collection began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Sept. 8, to help those affected by the Aug. 28 flood in Kanawha County.

County workers were pulling bags of lost memories and taking them to the dump-- a painful reality for those impacted by the flooding, but the next step on the road to rebuilding

The county will spend at least the next three days working at Slaughters Creek, Winifrede-Fields Creek, Witcher Creek, Kellys Creek, and Horsemill Hollow.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said the county is working to give those impacted, a little bit of relief.

“These folks have been through a lot, and they’ve been working hard for over a week now and one of these days they need to stop and take a break ... and they can look around and see some progress,” Sigman said.

Sigman says items made out of steel or any household appliances will be recycled and not taken to the dump.

