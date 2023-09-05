Man facing charges in sexual assault case

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after Kentucky State Police say he sexually assaulted a woman.

Kentucky State Police say Joshua Lewis is charged with rape and sodomy after an incident that happened on Aug. 23.

Troopers say they received a report from the Carter 911 center that day about a sexual assault at Grayson Lake.

According to troopers, the victim was picked up by Lewis in Ashland. Troopers say Lewis promised to drive her to Sandy Hook, however, he instead went to a secluded area of the lake.

Troopers say he then forced the woman out of the car and sexually assaulted her. Investigators say the victim was then able to get to an area with cell service and call 911.

State police were later able to identify Lewis as the suspect.

He was arrested on Friday, Sept. 1 and is currently being held at the Carter County Jail.

