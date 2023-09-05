Mountaineer Challenge Academy on First Look at Four
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Challenge Academy is giving kids an alternative to the traditional school experience.
The Mountaineer Challenge Academy Director stopped by First Look at Four with a cadet to share some student success stories.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.