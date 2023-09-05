Name released following fatal ATV crash

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened on County Road 14 near State Route 93 in Decatur Township in Lawrence County .

According to Ohio Highway Patrol, on September 4, 2023 at approximately 8:43 p.m., a 2008 Honda Rancher ATV being operated by Larry D. Blagg, 63 of Pedro, was traveling northwest on County Road 14 near State Route 93.

The ATV traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Blagg was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Next of kin have been notified of his passing.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Decatur Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

