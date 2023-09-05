Name released following fatal ATV crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened on County Road 14 near State Route 93 in Decatur Township in Lawrence County .

According to Ohio Highway Patrol, on September 4, 2023 at approximately 8:43 p.m., a 2008 Honda Rancher ATV being operated by Larry D. Blagg, 63 of Pedro, was traveling northwest on County Road 14 near State Route 93.

The ATV traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Blagg was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Next of kin have been notified of his passing.

Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Decatur Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Broce was charged with assault, brandishing and burglary, while Anthony Woodrum was...
2 men arrested after shots-fired incident in Huntington
Motorcyclist killed in crash
(Source: MGN)
Pedestrian hit and killed
One hurt in shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Buying or selling a home with RE/MAX Clarity
Buying or selling a home with RE/MAX Clarity
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Hurricane 100k with Meeks Mountain Trails
Hurricane 100k with Meeks Mountain Trails