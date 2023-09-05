New Hal Greer Boulevard detour causes safety concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic patters are expected to shift Tuesday night along Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. Crews will be working on a sewer line that will cause traffic to be detoured at Ninth Avenue and Charleston Avenue along Hal Greer Boulevard to 20th Street.

Jamie Wroten, a paramedic at Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, said she drives Hal Greer all the time.

There’s nowhere to go, there’s nowhere for the cars to go there’s nowhere for us to go. You have cars in one lane, and you have cones in another lane.

She said the next steps along Hal Greer may continue to slow their response, wasting critical moments in times of crisis.

“It concerns us because we have somebody’s lives on our hands -- that we need somebody else there. And then the family is obviously worried about their family member,” Wroten said.

Dr. David Whitmore, a physician and provider at Valley Health, said he had patients skip appointments or almost get into accidents because of construction along Hal Greer.

“It’s really become kind of a nightmare or patients and providers alone, and this is just not a safe solution out here,” Whitmore said.

We reached out to the city about Valley Health’s concerns and they responded in a statement that said:

“Going back to 2016, the City of Huntington hosted four large public meetings, conducted online surveys and worked with an advisory committee consisting of key community stakeholders in the Fairfield neighborhood, including businesses along the Hal Greer Boulevard corridor, to arrive at the construction design that is now being implemented. Unfortunately, city officials did not hear about any concerns from Valley Health about the median that was installed in front of its office building until after the roadway had been excavated for the installation of the median.

“The City and the West Virginia Division of Highways did review Valley Health’s concerns. However, a mutual decision was made to not alter or remove the median. The purpose of the median is a safety measure, and neither the City nor the Division of Highways are going to compromise safety, which is a driving principle of this project.

“The City has offered to provide signage directing patients of Valley Health to the office building and also has offered to pave secondary roadways near the office building.”

The Division of Highways said the southbound lane on Hal Greer will be open to local traffic and people will not be able to travel south of the Marshall University Pharmacy School building.

