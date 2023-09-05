One person rescued from burning home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was rescued when a home caught fire Monday evening in Charleston.

According to crews on scene, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Central Ave.

Firefighters say there were flames and smoke coming from the home when they arrived on scene, however, they were able to quickly get it under control.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the fire started in the front of the home.

One person was home when it started. Neighbors were able to pull that person out to safety.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, however, there is no update on their condition.

Central Ave. is shut down in the area.

