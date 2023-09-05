State Police searching for vehicle involved in deadly road rage incident

TUCKER COUNTY. W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a vehicle troopers say was involved in a deadly road rage incident that happened Sept. 4, around 10:00 p.m.

The incident that resulted in the death of a man from Dry Fork, West Virginia happened on WV Route 32 between Davis and Canaan Valley.

The green Toyota Tacoma has a missing passenger side window, troopers say.

According to WVSP, a firearm was used during this crime.

The person involved should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WVSP.

Further information has not been released.

