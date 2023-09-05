The streak of 90s days rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second longest heat wave of the summer saw highs crest at tied for their highest levels of the season on Tuesday. Huntington officially came in at 94 and 93 in Charleston. The reason we occasionally hit the pinnacle of heat in September focuses on the onset of the fall dry season. One axiom in meteorology deals with how a dry ground allows for the air to be hotter than with a wet ground. When the ground is wet, the sun’s energy must partially go into evaporating water. The wetter the ground the more the energy diversion to soaking up water and that leaves less energy to heat the ground and then the air.

That said the lack of rain means we have one more 90 day to go on Wednesday before the risk of rain in shower form returns. Once the humid air gets established by Thursday, there will be a significant cloud cover every afternoon thru the weekend with a risk of a shower or thunderstorm. That will help temperatures to back off into the 80s for daily highs.

As to whether we can get to 90 again this season whether for a day or for another heat wave into fall, the key will be how much/little rain we get the next 10 days. A surplus in rain and one can nix the idea of another heat wave. But should we end up with only scattered showers and not a widespread downpour pattern, then it’s a good bet we have some more heat into October.

