Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is recovering after a Saturday evening attack by two pit bull terriers at the command of their owner.

Joe Armstrong said he was at his home in Campbells Creek Saturday night when he got a frantic call about his daughter.

“My wife had gotten a message that my daughter was attacked by a dog and on the way to the hospital, so of course, we freak out and jump in the car, drive straight to Montgomery [Hospital],” he said Monday. “[We] get there and find a bloody mess that my daughter was in that could have killed her.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was walking to her home.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to Hideaway Court in Cabin Creek around 7 p.m. Saturday and found the victim with wounds to her neck, face and ribcage.

She told deputies she was about to walk home from a friend’s house when the friend’s neighbor, Zackary Atkinson, called to the victim, an old friend of his.

The victim told law enforcement Atkinson told her she owed him money.

She then offered to walk with Atkinson to her home to repay him when Atkinson agreed. The victim said he brought along his two dogs.

The victim then told deputies Atkinson became more angry about the money, then after the group turned on Hideaway Court, Atkinson apparently encouraged his dogs to attack the victim while he also attacked.

Atkinson was arrested shortly after and charged with malicious assault.

Armstrong showed WSAZ photos of his daughter’s wounds but WSAZ has chosen not to publish them due to their graphic nature.

The victim was released early Sunday morning and did not need stitches or have any broken bones but Armstrong said he is most concerned about the mental toll the attack will have on her.

“As a parent knowing, that she’s laying over and sore hurting and God knows what’s going through her mind. Yeah, who knows if she’s had nightmares or gonna have nightmares or any kind of psychological impact, who knows? Time’s going to and with God’s help hopefully not,” he said.

Armstrong said he is amazed by her recovery.

“Seeing her laugh and being in good spirits, me, myself I wouldn’t have been I don’t know if I could have been that way so I look highly at my daughter as being as strong as she is.”

Atkinson is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a 10 percent cash bond.

