Woman wanted after dog stolen from animal shelter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Animal shelter officials need your help identifying a woman who took a dog after it had been adopted by someone else.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

Shelter officials said the woman volunteered to walk the dog and took off without paying for it. The new owner was filling out paperwork to adopt it at the time.

The woman who’s wanted has many tattoos, including praying hands on her throat, a rosary on her leg, and a large flower on the side of her neck.

She was driving a gray Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the animal shelter at 304-696-5551, Huntington Police, or their local 911 agency.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.