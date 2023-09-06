Bye to heat wave, hello to a temperate climate

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a 5th straight day, high temperatures made 90 degrees across the region on Wednesday. That makes this September heat wave the longest of the summer. While 5 in a row is not excessive even for September, it is noteworthy that it took so long to reach that standard. The culprit (or heroine) for this distinction focuses on the dry ground of late summer. As rains have shut off, the ground has dried and the parched climate has fostered a long hot spell. But the wave of hot weather will transition to a semi-tropical clime with higher humidity but lower temperatures.

Tonight a scattered evening thundershower will fade at sundown. Overnight a new flare up of showers pre-dawn will likely cross areas along and south of I-64.

Thursday a tropical sky day (Pt cloudy with towering clouds) will start and end with scattered showers. Oddly the morning action south may offer the best risk for a shower or downpour with lightning. Highs will be held in the 80s for first time in 6 days.

Friday through Sunday the forecast remains constant with a daily shower or thunderstorm amidst a partly cloudy sky. Many dry hours will be good for outdoor activities. Weekend highs will hold near 80!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.