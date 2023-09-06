City Council bans minors from attending adult performances
Published: Sep. 5, 2023
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane City Council on Tuesday night voted to ban minors from attending adult performances.
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says the ordinance is essentially the same as an ordinance passed by the Putnam County Commission.
The county’s ordinance prevents minors from attending live adult entertainment performances and only applies to unincorporated areas of the county.
