Crews working to clear crash on I-64

A crash on I-64 in Boyd County has the eastbound lanes shut down late Wednesday afternoon.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash on I-64 in Boyd County has the eastbound lanes shut down late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the 911 dispatcher, an accident happened at mile-maker 184, which is just west of the Cannonsburg interchange.

The dispatcher said no one was injured in the crash.

Emergency crews are working to clear the interstate.

There’s no word yet on when the I-64 eastbound lanes will reopen.

