Grand jury indicts son in mother’s death
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man charged in connection with the death of his mother has now been indicted by a Scioto County grand jury.
Matthew Vansickle, 58, of Franklin Furnace, was arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s office back in July after his 79-year-old mother, Patricia Vansickle, was transferred from a hospital to Hospice.
Deputies said she died of injuries due to neglect.
A grand jury indicted Vansickle on involuntary manslaughter and two counts of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.
Vansickle’s next court appearance will be an arraignment that hasn’t yet been scheduled.
