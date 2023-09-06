Grand jury indicts son in mother’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man charged in connection with the death of his mother has now been indicted by a Scioto County grand jury.

Matthew Vansickle, 58, of Franklin Furnace, was arrested by the Scioto County Sheriff’s office back in July after his 79-year-old mother, Patricia Vansickle, was transferred from a hospital to Hospice.

Deputies said she died of injuries due to neglect.

A grand jury indicted Vansickle on involuntary manslaughter and two counts of failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

Vansickle’s next court appearance will be an arraignment that hasn’t yet been scheduled.

