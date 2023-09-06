Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found a human skull in a donated item.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police are investigating what led to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at an Arizona Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded Tuesday to the location in Goodyear. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said.

It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released following fatal ATV crash
State Police searching for vehicle involved in deadly road rage incident
Dispatchers say the fire happened in a parking lot behind the employee parking garage at CAM
Car fire spreads, causes power line to fall on vehicles
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Former Charleston Police Chief placed on administrative leave
Former Charleston Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.
Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trial opens for Trump White House adviser charged with refusing to cooperate with Jan. 6 Committee
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is interviewed, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Detroit....
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached deal as contracts end next week
Michigan State Police released images of police cruisers being set on fire. (Source: Source:...
STILLS: Police cruisers set on fire
The Maple Heights police chief told 19 News the family feud had been brewing for a while when...
Mother of pregnant woman killed and accused shooter speaks