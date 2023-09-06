Jack and the Bean Coffee Company opens brick-and-mortar location in Kenova

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new coffee spot in town for you to try out in Kenova.

Wednesday morning, Jack and the Bean Coffee Company opened their brick-and-mortar location to be open on Wednesday mornings from 6 to 10.

There was a long line of folks all waiting to get a morning coffee or tea at Jack and the Bean’s new location.

“Jack is the man behind the brand,” said owner Melanie Shafer Adkins. She started this shop with her son Jack last year.

Until now, they’ve been a pop up drink service, pouring up coffees at different events and locations.

“March 31, 2022, was the day we got our business license, and we’ve been going to people.,” Shafer Adkins said. “Today was the first time people came to us and it has been an amazing reception.”

Jack has autism, and he gets to work alongside a team of baristas with intellectual disabilities.

“They’re partnering with the Diversified Assessment and Therapy Systems in Kenova,” said Shafer Adkins. “We’ll be open every Wednesday, 6-10 a.m. They’re ready to greet you and make you coffee, iced tea, lemonade.”

Shafer Adkins says it can sometimes be tough for adults with disabilities to find their way after high school. She hopes Jack and the Bean can give them a chance to enter the workforce, learn job skills, and make friends.

Jack and his crew have been waiting and working for a brick-and-mortar place to call their own, and based on the line, the crowd has been waiting, too.

“The line’s been out the door a couple of times today, and it’s so heartwarming to see them engage with the community and see their friends, and have people come and love on them and talk to them, and make them feel as special as they are,” Shafer Adkins said.

They like to say they’re serving opportunity with every cup.

The location is 1404 Poplar St., Kenova, WV.

