Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile has been arrested and is facing charges of making terroristic threats, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Point Pleasant High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a threatening call was made.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and deputies said no names will be released because the suspect is a juvenile.

