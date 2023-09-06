Man reported missing in eastern Ky.

GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators need your help finding a man missing from part of Greenup County.

Thomas M. Stephens, who lives in the town of Greenup, was last seen just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at his home.

According to the Greenup Police Department, Stephens was last seen wearing a blue ball cap with the word ‘FENDER” on the front. He also was wearing a dark blue tank top with a red and white American flag print, black gym shorts, and black Crock fabric style shoes with a strap on the heel of the shoe.

Stephens possibly has a gray Adidas gym bag with him.

Police say Stephens takes multiple medications that he is believed to be without.

Greenup police and firefighters have been searching an area around the Jimmy Doran Bridge, located near Stephens’ home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenup County 911 at 606-473-1411 or Greenup Police at 606-473-6414.

