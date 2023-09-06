Officials meet to discuss Hal Greer Boulevard safety concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the city of Huntington and Cabell County met Wednesday to discuss concerns with traffic flow during the ongoing Hal Greer Boulevard construction project.

EMS workers have shared concerns with the ongoing construction project, saying they have a difficult time getting emergency vehicles to Cabell Huntington Hospital through the thick of the construction along the boulevard.

“The paramedics, their stress level is high when they can’t get a patient to the hospital,” Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said.

City and county officials discussed plans to counteract the traffic troubles.

“(We have discussed) possibly moving the cones, possibly putting Opticoms on the lights so we can get the lights to change,” Merry said.

Another concern: businesses along the boulevard, like Valley Health, are citing issues with the newly constructed medians blocking incoming traffic from making direct turns.

Valley Health officials tell WSAZ they have come up with a plan to fix the issues and say they have repeatedly offered to pay for the entire cost.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says the city is willing to add additional access points and improve conditions of nearby alleys, but the project is too far along for any median removal.

“We will work with one another, if someone is expecting us to go in and tear out what is already put in place, its too late to do that, but its not too late to make amends that will be of benefit to the business,” Williams said.

After the meeting, Mayor Williams says continued communication will be key as the construction project continues.

The project is slated for a Fall 2024 completion.

