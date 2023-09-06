Resolution of no confidence approved in leadership of WVU President
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University’s University Assembly voted Wednesday to approve a resolution of no confidence in the leadership of University President Gordon Gee.
797 members of the assembly voted yay, while 100 voted nay and 8 votes were invalid.
The vote comes after WVU’s Faculty Senate Office received a petition Aug. 25 to convene a meeting to consider the resolution of no confidence.
