Resolution of no confidence approved in leadership of WVU President

797 members of the assembly voted yay, while 100 voted nay and 8 votes were invalid.
797 members of the assembly voted yay, while 100 voted nay and 8 votes were invalid.(WHSV)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University’s University Assembly voted Wednesday to approve a resolution of no confidence in the leadership of University President Gordon Gee.

797 members of the assembly voted yay, while 100 voted nay and 8 votes were invalid.

The vote comes after WVU’s Faculty Senate Office received a petition Aug. 25 to convene a meeting to consider the resolution of no confidence.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released following fatal ATV crash
State Police searching for vehicle involved in deadly road rage incident
Dispatchers say the fire happened in a parking lot behind the employee parking garage at CAM
Car fire spreads, causes power line to fall on vehicles
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Former Charleston Police Chief placed on administrative leave
Former Charleston Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Troopers said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Suspect in deadly road rage incident found dead, victim named
WSAZ's Martina Bills speaks with the West Virginia Poison Center about how accessibility matters
Journey Through Parenthood | Preventing teen poisonings
Police arrest a woman who took a dog after it had been adopted by someone else.
Woman charged with stealing dog from shelter
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats