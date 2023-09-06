Resolution of no confidence approved in leadership of WVU President

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University’s University Assembly voted Wednesday to approve a resolution of no confidence in the leadership of University President Gordon Gee.

797 members of the assembly voted yay, while 100 voted nay and 8 votes were invalid.

The vote comes after WVU’s Faculty Senate Office received a petition Aug. 25 to convene a meeting to consider the resolution of no confidence.

