Suspect in deadly road rage incident found dead, victim named

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released the name of the victim and the suspect in a deadly road rage shooting Monday on WV Route 32 between Davis and Canaan Valley.

Troopers said Joseph Nelson, 46, of Dry Fork and Daniel Sanders, 41, of Tunnelton got involved in a road rage incident and stopped their vehicles in the roadway.

They said Nelson and another man approached Sanders’ vehicle armed with a pipe and a large wrench. That’s when they say Sanders fired a shot, striking Nelson in the chest, and then fled the scene.

West Virginia State Police said Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they identified the suspect as Sanders and obtained a warrant charging Sanders with second-degree murder.

They said the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team was able to track Sanders down, but he then barricaded himself within the residence.

Troopers said Sanders then died from what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

