Troopers investigating deadly crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on State Route 7 in the Guyan Township area of Gallia County.

Troopers said Kenneth Adkins was driving along SR 7 with two passengers when his vehicle ran out of gas.

They said Adkins got out of the car and began pushing it forward, when another driver traveling south struck Adkins and his vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said the two passengers in Adkins’ car were hopsitalized, as well as the two people within the car that struck Adkins.

The crash is under investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.